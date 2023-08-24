The EA Sports College Football video game is planning it's return for the summer of 2024. However, one question is facing many of the players is whether to have their name, image, and likeness portrayed in the game.

For the players, the main concern is the amount of pay and lack of royalties for players participating in the game. One report via On3 suggested that the each player featured would receive only $500 for their appearance with no royalties. This is causing many college players to consider boycotting the game.

USC football quarterback Caleb Williams offered his own thoughts which suggested certain players deserve to earn born based on their on-field performance.

“It depends on who you are and your situation and if you earned it,” he continued. “There’s certain people that have been in college for many years and been playing for many years, and there’s other guys who have been in college for many years and haven’t played and haven’t been doing this and that. It depends on your situation and who you are and what you have actually earned. I’m not talking about money earned… I’m talking about all the hard work you’ve put in,” via Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

Caleb Williams tells @YahooSports he’s unsure if he’ll agree to appear in EA Sports CFB & he questions the reported flat-fee compensation system. He also has a message for NCAA leaders: Stop making “stupid rules to affect people instead of protect people”https://t.co/Z8IJQnoQrB — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 24, 2023

Williams also added, “It’s just, how do the people in charge adapt to it and not hold things back and make stupid rules to affect people instead of protect people?”

Caleb Williams would clearly be one of those players who would earn more compensation based on his play. The USC football star enters his third season with the Trojans after an incredible sophomore year in which he won the Heisman Trophy and College Football Player of the Year.