By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The USC football program has landed a huge commitment through the transfer portal, as former South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd has landed with the Trojans. Lloyd posted a hype video with a picture of himself in a Trojans uniform and the word ‘committed’ in the air.

As noted by Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times, MarShawn Lloyd was the no. 1 transfer portal running back available, per 247 Sports’ rankings. He was also regarded as one of the better overall players set to transfer.

In other words, the rich USC football offense just got richer.

Lloyd, a former 4-star recruit, tallied 573 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 111 carries while showing off solid pass-catching chops.

The 5-9, 215-pound halfback hauled in 18 passes for 176 receiving yards and two scores.

Lloyd likely would have looked even better on the stat sheet had he not dealt with a thigh bruise this year.

USC football is losing top rusher Travis Dye and fellow halfback Austin Jones has an uncertain future.

That makes the MarShawn Lloyd move even bigger, as he could potentially be the lead back for one of the best offenses in the country in 2023.

It’s yet another strong transfer portal move by Lincoln Riley, who helped offset the loss of Jordan Addison by reeling in the Pac-12’s leading receiver from this past year, Arizona’s Dorian Singer.

The USC football offense is beginning to take shape around 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

It’s certainly looking like the Trojans will be a force to be reckoned with next season once again.