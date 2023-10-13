USC vs. Notre Dame is the ultimate college football rivalry. Notre Dame and USC are the bluest of blue bloods in the college football landscape and share nearly 100 years of history in this rivalry. Since their first game in 1926, the two programs have won 20 national championships. They fight for the Jeweled Shillelagh, a club adorned with a jeweled version of the winner's logo each year. All-time, Notre Dame leads the series 48–37–5. This year, though, momentum favors USC, as the Trojans are ranked tenth in the nation, while the fighting Irish are about to play their fourth ranked team in a row.

USC vs. Notre Dame: How to watch

Notre Dame's independence means their athletics and athletic schedule often look very different from their opponents. That also means their TV deals are different. In this case, Notre Dame's football TV contract is with NBC, and that's where this game will air. NBC is also streaming the game on Peacock. If you cannot access NBC or Peacock, you can watch on fuboTV with no additional subscription required.

Date: Saturday, October 14, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

T.V. channel: NBC | Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Notre Dame -2.5 | O/U 62.5

USC Storylines

For now and until proven otherwise, the biggest question and story around USC football will be how much help the defense can give the offense. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams continues to be electric at quarterback. Williams has 1800 yards, 22 TDs, just one INT through the air, and another six TDs on the ground. He has the Trojans scoring 51.8 ppg, the best in the nation.

However, their defense has been terrible. They've given up 41 points in each of their last two games, most recently to a very pedestrian 3-3 Arizona squad in a game they only won by two in overtime. Five of USC's last six games will be against opponents who are currently ranked. That means the defense has to figure it out right now. As a result, this game will likely be a good indication of how far Caleb Williams can take USC this year.

Notre Dame Storylines

Unlike USC, Notre Dame is exiting their hardest stretch of play during the regular season rather than entering it. Ohio State, Duke, and Louisville have all proved tough matchups for Notre Dame. But they've played pretty well on both sides of the ball during that stretch. And, with a few things going differently, they could be 6-1 or even 7-0 right now rather than 5-2 after losing two of those three games. Quarterback Sam Hartman has been the offensive catalyst when things have been going well for the Fighting Irish. But the Louisville defense gave him fits last week, and he'll be looking to bounce back.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame has one of the top defenses in the country and will be a sterner test for Caleb Williams and Co. on the USC offense than they've seen so far this year. Given how ripe for picking the USC defense has been, this seems like a prime game for Hartman to rebound. And if Notre Dame's defense can slow USC down at all, that seems like a gameplan that could work for the Fighting Irish. Finishing that tough stretch of play 2-2 would be nothing to scoff at and set Notre Dame up for an exciting bowl season.