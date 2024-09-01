On Sunday evening, USC football will open up their 2024 college football season with a neutral sie game vs the LSU Tigers. The game is set to take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, meaning USC has far less of a road to travel to the venue than the Tigers, who will be venturing all the way from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Trojans are currently the betting underdogs for the affair, ranked number 23 in the country to LSU's 13. However, that didn't stop USC football's official account on X, formerly Twitter, from dropping an insane hype video earlier in the day on Sunday that is sure to get their fans pumped up for both this matchup and the season as a whole.

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1830284632274940285

Included in the video are some next level animations of Trojan-like imagery, as well as of course some visuals of the players themselves in their uniforms hyping up the crowd.

The video initially starts with a pure instrumental track before delving into Metro Boomin's “Like That,” the hit song featuring Future and Kendrick Lamar that was released earlier this year.

As previously mentioned, not many in the national media are expecting a whole lot from USC football this season, especially after the departure of Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams to the NFL this past offseason. The fact that USC wasn't even to make a playoff push even when they had Williams certainly wouldn't seem to bode well for their chances this year.

Additionally, the recent conference realignment means that USC has several games this year that weren't previously on the schedule, including dates against Big Ten squads like Michigan and Penn State.

However, there is a reason that they play the games, after all, and fans are sure to be filled with optimism after watching this epic video.