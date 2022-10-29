The USC Trojans’ football season hit a bit of a speedbump last week after losing to Utah. They incurred their first loss in the Lincoln Riley era, which was unfortunate. Ahead of a potentially important matchup against Arizona, the Trojans will have to face internal problems as well with regards to Jordan Addison.

Jordan Addison has been USC football’s top wide receiver all season long, helping lead the team to a 6-1 record. Unfortunately for the Trojans, Addison will be out for their game against the Arizona Wildcats. It’s a big blow to the team as they look to secure their spot in the College Football Playoffs. (via Pete Thamel)

“Breaking news this morning, Jordan Addison, unlikely to play tonight versus Arizona,” stated Thamel. “There’s two other key Trojans, Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth, going to be game-time decisions.”

USC is coming off of their first loss of the 2022 football season: a heartbreaker against the Utah Utes. The Trojans lost an absolute barn-burner in the final moments of the game. It was an unfortunate loss that has the potential to derail their postseason goals for this season.

The Trojans will be going up this season against an Arizona Wildcats squad that has been struggling all season long. Even without Jordan Addison, the USC football team should be favored heavily to win this game. If this season has taught us anything, though, it’s that teams shouldn’t let their guards down that easily.

Aside from Addison, USC football could also be without a couple of key defensive players in Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth.