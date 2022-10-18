USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update

Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.

Per Kartje, Riley said that Jordan Addison is “day-to-day.” The USC football coach added that the star wideout has “avoided suffering any long-term injury.” Trojans fans everywhere just let out a sigh of relief.

Addison, a junior transfer from Pittsburgh, won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s most outstanding receiver. He put up monster numbers, hauling in 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He’s on an equally torrid pace through seven games for USC football, as he has 585 receiving yards and seven scores to his name thus far. Jordan Addison has formed a lethal connection with quarterback Caleb Williams, with Riley calling each a “hard worker” and “student of the game.”

Clearly, Addison has worked hard to gain the trust of his quarterback, who had no experience playing with him before this season.

With the latest injury update on Addison, it looks like the Trojans’ elite connection will get to keep on making highlight reel plays together.

Fortunately, USC football doesn’t play another game until October 29, meaning Addison will have plenty of time to get himself fully healthy for game action.