Four-star quarterback Julian Lewis committed to the USC Trojans football program, according to a Tuesday tweet from 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

Lewis will join USC's 2026 recruiting class. Lewis is the No. 1-ranked prospect on 247Sports's 2026 football recruit rankings. He held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee, among others, according to 247Sports.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams led the charge under center for the Trojans last season. He ended the team's 2022 campaign with 4,537 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns. Williams, along with sophomore quarterback Miller Moss, will return to USC for the 2023 season.

USC's 2023 football recruiting class ranked seventh on 247Sports's recruitment class rankings. It features five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch and five-star tight end Duce Robinson. Nelson underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in December.

“He's progressing much, much better,” USC head coach Lincoln Riley said earlier this month, via USCFootball.com Senior Staff Writer Connor Morrissette. “Physically, it's been a 180. I would say even mentally too. It was great for him to get the reps during spring. He was probably operating below 50 percent of his physical capability at that point.

“We're glad that he went through it. He's glad that he went through it. It certainly made him better.”

USC's offense took second place in the Pac-12 with 335.4 passing yards per game in 2022. It placed ahead of the Arizona Wildcats, Oregon Ducks and California Golden Bears.

USC ended its 2022 football season with an overall record of 11-3 and 8-1 against conference opponents. It went on a 6-0 run before falling in a one-point loss to Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium. It would finish its 2022 regular season with a 5-0 run, but would lose in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah and the Cotton Bowl against Tulane.