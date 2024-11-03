USC football's nightmare season continued to spiral out of control on Saturday night as they lost another brutally close game on the road, this time against Washington 26-21. USC had multiple chances to win the game in the fourth quarter, but they were stopped on fourth down in the red zone twice in the final five minutes as the Washington defense stood tall to pull out the win.

With this loss, USC head coach Lincoln Riley's seat got even hotter after fans had been extremely critical of him during the Trojans' recent stretch of disappointing play. Of course, that was no different after this game, and even legendary USC running back LenDale White joined in on social media.

“Lincoln u are f***ing stealing from USC. Donate ur salary to help recruit that coaching job u doing ain’t helping s**t,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, from White read. He later added, “Naw fr all bs aside Lincoln if u win a (National Championship) next year I’m so sorry bro!!!!! lol but right now u looking like Ryan Leaf and we need Peyton (Manning) lol.”

This loss continued a troubling trend of USC losing games that it either had a chance to win or was in a strong position to win over the last two seasons. The improvements that the team seemingly made over the offseason have deteriorated and this season has become a disaster.

USC's Big Ten road woes continue in loss to Washington

With Saturday night's loss to Washington, USC looks like one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Lincoln Riley and company now sit at 0-4 in road conference games, and they have had a chance to win each one of them.

USC held fourth quarter leads in all four of its road losses in the Big Ten, and USC fans will rightfully feel like they could have and should have won all four games. The Trojans allowed Michigan to run all the way down the field, despite fielding an offense that can hardly compete a forward pass, in Ann Arbor back in September. A touchdown lead disappeared in the final seven minutes in a 24-17 loss to Minnesota, and a 14-point lead vanished in a disastrous loss to Maryland.

Then, last night, the USC defense surrendered a go-ahead touchdown before the offense faltered in the red zone at the end of the game. There is also a home loss to Penn State mixed in where a 20-6 first half lead quickly evaporated. All in all, USC could very well be 7-0 in Big Ten play right now instead of just 2-5.

Unfortunately for Riley and the Trojans, near-wins aren't going to cut it at USC. The fact is that this season has become a complete mess whether they can scratch out a bowl game berth or not.