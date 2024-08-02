The USC football team has new life after moving to the Big Ten this offseason, and Coach Lincoln Riley's team appears renewed and refreshed because of it.

USC football coach Lincoln Riley may or may not be on the heat seat depending on who you ask, and now he is revealing his honest thoughts about Miller Moss, the supremely talented quarterback who could ascend to new heights in a new league this season.

Riley's comments came as a five-star USC football recruit silenced the doubters with a timely post. Meanwhile, the five biggest reasons why the USC football team could win the Big Ten were revealed.

Moss spoke at Big Ten media days, confidently sharing his thoughts on his team's future. According to Riley, Moss has done plenty to impress the USC coaching staff, but that's not all that will go into making the decision as to who will be QB1 when the season starts.

Riley speaks on Moss' QB1 chances

Reporter Ryan Kartje released a video of Riley speaking about the race during which he shared what he likes about Moss' development with the Trojans.

“Miller had the best spring…There's no question if we were playing at that point that he would have been the starter,” Riley said.

He also spoke excitedly about Jayden Maiava, who transferred from UNLV football this offseason and will continue to compete with Moss for reps and favor from the coaching staff heading into the team's September 1 opener against LSU football in Las Vegas.

Riley's USC football spring game caveat

Riley seemed a bit miffed and perturbed about the constant questions regarding his team's quarterback race in the video.

The question of who will start has been eating away at Trojans fans this entire offseason with one of the biggest opening games in recent history looming along with a conference change that has sparked hopes for a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Riley's Trojans aren't being picked as one of the best teams in the Big Ten, but everyone knows the bevy of four-star and above talent that Riley's program possesses. Jayden Maiava's presence should only serve to push Moss to become the best player he can be this season and beyond. Jayden Maiava may end up starting, but the most likely outcome is that Moss plays and plays well.

Now, it's up to the Trojans' head man to put the pieces of the puzzle together in perfect harmony with designs on beating the Tigers in Vegas to start things off on the right foot.