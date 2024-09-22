Michigan football continues to spit in the face of the person who coined the quote, “adapt or die.” Despite a maddeningly quiet passing attack, the No. 18 Wolverines toppled the No. 11 USC Trojans in the Big House on Saturday. Kalel Mullings broke free for a 63-yard run late in the fourth quarter and capped off his monster game by plowing his way into the end zone with 37 seconds left in the game.

When Michigan thwarted a last ditch effort by quarterback Miller Moss and the USC offense to officially secure the 27-24 upset win, fans were still having trouble processing what they had just witnessed. Alex Orji threw just 12 passes in what was one of the most unfathomable winning efforts the sport has seen.

People are certainly accustomed to seeing Big Blue live and breathe the ground-and-pound game, but head coach Sherrone Moore took it to an absurd level in this high-profile showdown. “Michigan's about to beat USC with 32 passing yards and it's not even November,” Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Wolverines may never throw again.”

Michigan football welcomes USC into Big Ten

Jim Harbaugh may be coaching in the NFL, but his presence is still being felt in Ann Arbor. The Trojans knew what was coming and still fell susceptible to chunk runs from Mullings and Donovan Edwards. Michigan took advantage of USC's Big Ten inexperience and harshly introduced the program and its fans to the style of football it will be seeing more frequently from heron out.

“Michigan beat USC with just 32 passing yards and a final drive that ended with a power running game TD,” RedditCFB said. “Literal definition of Big Ten hazing.” When the culture shock wears off, head coach Lincoln Riley must adjust and prepare his guys for the slugfests that await them. Otherwise, Michigan will be just the first of several teams that try to pick on the new kid in town.

Mullings was indisputably the MVP of Saturday's battle, rushing fr 159 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Edwards added a 41-yard score of his own. All-American cornerback Will Johnson cannot be denied, either, as his pick-six off Moss temporarily halted USC's momentum and ultimately proved to be the difference in the outcome.

Michigan and USC both have much work to do

Although this is a joyous moment for Michigan football, the team and fans will probably feel a bit differently about their showing when they come off their adrenaline high. George Wrightster III summed it up perfectly. “If you are Michigan you feel good that you won, but you feel terrible about your offense,” he posted. “If you are USC, you are sick you lost this game.”

Michigan is vulnerable. There will probably come a time when head coach Sherrone Moore will need his quarterback, whether that be Alex Orji or original starter Davis Warren, to march the offense down the field. Shockingly, the Wolverines survived on this day, but can they cheat death again?

Still, an ugly win is better than a crushing loss. In many respects, this was an encouraging day for USC football. Riley's squad did not shrink when Michigan built a two-touchdown lead, nor did they completely unravel after some self-inflicted wounds and questionable officiating calls. Moss posted a productive effort, completing 28-of-51 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

But the Trojans faltered in the end, failing to legitimize their revamped identity with a signature road victory. Can USC learn from its mistakes and late-game defensive lapse, or does this heartbreaker portend more force-fed slices of humble pie in the near future?

Both teams have questions that must be answered if they are going to be in serious contention in 2024. They should start searching for them right away.