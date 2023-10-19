The USC football team came into the season with hopes of winning the Pac-12 title and making the College Football Playoff, but a blowout loss against Notre Dame last week put a big damper on those plans. The Trojans were close to achieving those goals last year, but they fell short in the Pac-12 title game. After getting the Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, back this season, it seemed like the year that USC takes the next step. Now, they enter the most difficult part of their schedule, and they will have to win out to keep their hopes alive. Next up: Utah football.

Utah football has been a huge problem for USC football in recent years, specifically last season when they beat the Trojans twice. This year's game will be tough for USC as well, and Caleb Williams will need to bounce back from a rough performance last week that saw him throw three interceptions. To make matters more difficult, he's also dealing with a minor pinky injury on his throwing hand.

Caleb Williams has had his pinky taped up recently on his throwing hand, but it isn't a big concern. USC head coach Lincoln Riley called it a “nagging nuisance” and noted that it isn't really affecting his play, according to a tweet from Antonio Morales. That's good news for the Trojans, but they are still hoping for that issue to resolve quickly.

Williams had arguably his worst college performance last weekend in USC's 48-20 loss against Notre Dame. He has to be better this weekend against Utah if the Trojans are going to come out on top.