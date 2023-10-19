USC football came into this season with hopes of winning the Pac-12 title and making the College Football Playoff. They were one win away from achieving those goals last year, but a loss to Utah football in the Pac-12 title game spoiled the party. After returning the Heisman winner from a year ago in Caleb Williams, this seemed like the year that USC was going to get the job done. However, after starting the season 6-0, the Trojans took a major step backwards last week as they suffered a blowout loss against Notre Dame, 48-20. Now, Williams and USC have to bounce back this weekend against the Utes.

Utah football didn't just beat USC football in the Pac-12 title game last season, they beat them in the regular season, too. The Utes have been a big problem for the Trojans, and this weekend is going to be another difficult matchup for USC. Caleb Williams struggled mightily last week against Notre Dame, and he knows that he has to be better.

“You know, it’s my first bad game in college I’d say,” Caleb Williams said, according to an article from On3. “So you endure, conquer and keep going. You don’t hang your head in the moment, although obviously it felt like everything was… three picks as a QB and your team goes out there and loses a big rivalry game. Three dumb picks.”

Williams is right, that really was the first time that has had a bag game in college. Instead of letting it drag him down, he's going to use it help him and this USC team get better.

“When you go out and lose in a rivalry game like that you obviously have something that you’re feeling from it,” Williams continued. “You can use it as motivation and keep climbing, keep going. Obviously that’s one game. I don’t think in the past three years that I’ve had a bad game, so you don’t let that one game bring you down and cause doubt.”

The biggest thing for Williams after that performance is not letting any doubt get to him. He knows that he's one of the best players in the country, and USC needs him to be confident.

“That’s something that coach said is doubt is a weird thing,” Williams added. “Striving for greatness, striving for things like that, you’ll have failures, you’ll have success, but doubt, why even try and have something like that growing on something that you’re working super hard for, been working super hard for.”

Utah is coming into this game in the same boat as the Trojans. They have already suffered a loss on the season, and one more will essentially end any hopes of winning a third straight conference title. It certainly doesn't help that the Utes have been missing star QB Cam Rising all season.

USC is coming into this matchup with Utah as a touchdown favorite, and if they want to keep their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive, they will need to get a win.