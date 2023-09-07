USC football coach Lincoln Riley said he is “hopeful” linebackers Mason Cobb and Eric Gentry will play Saturday against Stanford. Via The Athletic's Antonio Morales:

“He said today will go a long way in determining whether they play or not against Stanford,” Morales said.

Cobb and Gentry missed the Trojans' 66-14 win over Nevada this past week. Their injuries to this point have been undisclosed.

Cobb is considered USC's best linebacker. He was an all-Big-12 second-team pick this past season at Oklahoma State, where he recorded 96 tackles including 13.0 for a loss.

Cobb recorded six tackles and was a first-team middle linebacker for the Trojans in their season-opening win against San Jose State.

Gentry, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, is considered a potential NFL prospect. He has a wingspan reported at 7-foot-1 and has grace and fluidity while running, which is very rare at his size.

Gentry suffered an ankle injury against Utah this past season. He missed close to four games — he took four snaps in a game after he missed three straight — and later had offseason surgery on his injured leg. According to USCFootball.com's Shotgun Spratling, Gentry was “banged up” in fall camp, which led to freshman Tackett Curtis receiving more reps and ultimately being named the starter for the team's season opener.

Gentry started his college career at Arizona State in 2021 before he transferred to USC football's program before the 2022 season.

He recorded two tackles as a backup weak-side linebacker in USC's win over San Jose State.