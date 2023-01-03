By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Lincoln Riley did not seem to be in the mood to speak to reporters following the USC Trojans’ 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, as the USC football head coach only fielded three questions in the postgame press conference, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.

The game started with USC football on track to win a bowl game in Riley’s first season as head coach of the program.

The Trojans scored 14 unanswered points to start the contest and took a 14-point lead into halftime. The Green Wave would be much livelier in the third quarter where they outscored USC football, 16-7, to cut the Trojans’ lead down to only five points. In the fourth quarter, USC football scored the first 10 points of the period to bring its lead to 15 points, but that was the end of everything good for the Trojans in that game, with Tulane scoring all 16 points the rest of the way to capture the win.

In the end, Tulane’s offense was just too much for USC football, particularly the Green Wave’s rushing attack. Tulane rushed for a total of 305 yards. Running back Tyjae Spears burned rubber for 205 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries. Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt finished with 83 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Defense has been a question mark for USC football in 2022 and the team’s issues on that end of the field just, unfortunately, showed up once again in the Cotton Bowl.