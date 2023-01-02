By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Tulane football just pulled off a comeback for the ages as they took down Caleb Williams and USC football in thrilling fashion. Sure enough in the process, they also made tons of history that many fans probably didn’t see coming.

With the Green Wave behind 45-30 with just 4:30 to go in the Cotton Bowl, it looked like Tulane was headed to a heartbreaking defeat. Heisman Trophy winner Williams was on fire at that point as well, having already recorded a historic five touchdowns to bring the Trojans within sight of their first Bowl win in six years. Considering all that, it just didn’t seem anything was going in Tulane’s way to even stage a comeback.

However, 16 points in the final four minutes of play allowed the Green Wave to turn things around and win. Michael Pratt dealt the finishing blow on USC with a six-yard TD pass to Alex Bauman with nine seconds to go in the contest. Tulane football then made sure to convert the ensuing extra point for the win.

The win was historic and memorable for several reasons. For one, Tulane football undoubtedly had the best one-year turnaround in FBS history. They finished 2-10 as a team in 2021, only to return with a 12-2 record this 2022 and now a Bowl win, per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic.

Secondly, it is their first major bowl win since 1934, via Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. Between that to today, there have been several attempts (two in the last 40 years) to drop the Tulane football program. But now, they can proudly call themselves Cotton Bowl winners.

It’s undoubtedly an incredible season for the Tulane football program, and they couldn’t have ended it in a better way.