By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Following their loss in the Cotton Bowl, USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams has reportedly opted to enter the transfer portal.

According to Pete Nakos of on3.com, CJ Williams is set to enter the transfer portal after just one season at USC.

CJ Williams appeared in 10 games for USC in 2022. He finished his freshman season recording just four receptions for 34 total receiving yards.

Williams appeared in USC’s Cotton Bowl loss on Monday. He finished the game with zero receptions.

Wiliams struggled to find success in a loaded USC wide receiver room this season. With receivers such as Jordan Addison, Tahj Washington, Mario Williams, and Brenden Rice ahead of him on the depth chart, Williams became lost in the shuffle. Ultimately, he finished the season with the 13th most receptions on the team.

Prior to joining USC, CJ Williiams looked to be one of the nation’s most dominant wide receivers in high school. As a member of the 2022 class, Williams was a four-star recruit. He was the 73rd-ranked player and 10th-ranked wide receiver in the nation according to 247sports.

Before committing to USC during the All-American game, Williams was originally set to join Notre Dame. He was also linked with several other major programs around the country, including UCLA.

According to Nakos, UCLA will once again be expected to be linked to UCLA. The California product could very well opt to stay in his home state.

While CJ Williams freshman season did not go to plan, he is still a wide receiver that can make plays. Given that he falls into the right situation, he could prove to be the elite option that many anticipated he would be heading into college.