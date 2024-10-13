Following USC football's unexpected loss against Minnesota football, a week later, they collapsed against the Penn State Nittany Lions. A 36-yard field goal by walk-on kicker Ryan Barker sealed a 6-0 start for Penn State. Fans went after head coach Lincoln Riley for his clock management in the fourth quarter.

The responses poured in quickly after USC football had a chance to win the game. They crossed midfield and were close to field goal territory. However, Riley let the clock wind down before an interception by USC quarterback Miller Moss.

“Lincoln Riley is the worst 4th quarter-game manager to ever coach a football game. He is not qualified to do this job. I said it,” one fan said.

As the final seconds dwindled in the fourth quarter, Riley called for a passing play that resulted in an interception. Even a timeout could have led to a different outcome and possibly one of the biggest upset victories of the season.

“What was Lincoln Riley thinking prior to that INT,” a fan said. “They needed 7 for a first down and 9 for one of the longest kicks of the kids' life. Why not call a timeout? There’s no logical explanation for that clock mismanagement.”

USC football fans were dumbfounded by Lincoln Riley's decision

When overtime approached, USC football got the ball back but missed a field goal to put them ahead. As a result, Penn State got the ball back and capitalized, winning on that 36-yard field goal.

Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated put some salt in the wound of USC football's close loss to the No. 4 team in the country. He said “Woof. Lincoln Riley is not going to allow any reporters to ask any questions after this game.” This tweet references the Week 5 upset loss where Riley called out reporters.

USC football is 3-3 and is 1-3 in conference play after the Week 6 collapse.