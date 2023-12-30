Miller Moss proved a worthy heir to Caleb Williams following the Trojans' Holiday Bow romp. But, about that nickname...

Fresh off his team's 42-28 thumping of Louisville in the 2023 Holiday Bowl this past Wednesday, USC football quarterback Miller Moss has a new nickname. And while the offense USC drew up for the game can stay intact, as far as nicknames go — it's back to the drawing board.

According to Luca Evans of the OC Register, when asked about his new “Miller Time” nickname, Moss replied, “It's cool. We could get a little bit more creative, but it's cool.”

Moss threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns, earning the game's offensive MVP honors in replacement of star QB Caleb Williams, who opted not to play as he prepares for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Moss had previously appeared in just three other games for the Trojans in 2023, completing 23 of 32 passes for 309 yards and one touchdown.

“[It was crazy] just with all the changes, all the back and forth, six weeks, 20-plus guys that didn't play in this game for different reasons,” said USC football head coach Lincoln Riley after the game. “We could have come into this game not caring about it I thought the team leadership in this game was as strong as it was the entire year. I thought that was a big reason why the guys played the way we did.”

“When you get your opportunity, you gotta shine,” said USC football's senior center Justin Dedich. “And Miller's the definition of that.”

“To see some of our young defensive players step up, some guys that hadn't played very many snaps for us all year,” Coach Riley continued, “our guys didn't flinch.”