Snoop Dogg wants Pete Carroll to become the next head coach of USC football after his departure from the Seahawks.

USC football head coach Lincoln Riley and his program are currently in a bit of a state of limbo. The Trojans have yet to break through and make the College football playoff since Riley took over two years ago, and USC now will have to navigate losing their superstar quarterback Caleb Williams to the NFL Draft.

One person who thinks that a change is in order for the program is none other than legendary rapper and Southern California native Snoop Dogg, who recently took to ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to break down why he thinks former USC and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll should be the next leader of the program.

“I was the first person who called Pete Carroll after he got pushed out by the Seahawks.. He still has the coaching bug and he's not done doing what he's doing.. I'd love to see him go back to USC and restore order,” said Snoop Dogg, per Pat McAfee on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Of course, Carroll coached a previous iteration of USC football during the early 2000s, finding great success before ultimately departing for the head coaching job in Seattle, where he helped that organization win the Super Bowl in 2013.

Even at his advanced age, Pete Carroll still seems to possess great injury and enthusiasm for the game, and it remains to be seen where he will take his coaching talents next.

If Snoop Dogg has anything to say about it, the answer will be USC.