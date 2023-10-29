The football game between the USC Trojans and California Bears was a wild one as it went down to the wire. Eventually, the Trojans took home the win with a final score of 50-49.

This contest was so chaotic that it even began oddly, although, maybe it wasn't as odd as the referee's halftime mishap. With that said, before USC and Cal could kick off their football game, some protesters took over midfield, according to FOX College Football.

The USC vs Cal game is delayed due to a protest at the 50-yard line pic.twitter.com/2XQ8IQlVXB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

At first, it was unclear exactly what the people were protesting about. However, reports indicate that some Cal students were going to stage a hunger strike if Professor Ivonne del Valle wasn't reinstated back with the university, per Holly McDede of KQED.

“A growing group of UC Berkeley students has been staging a months-long protest campaign demanding that the university bring a suspended Spanish and Portuguese professor back to campus. They’ve shared testimonies highlighting how influential Ivonne del Valle has been both as a mentor and as a leading scholar at a school with few Latinx faculty.”

The reason why del Valle was originally suspended was due to some ongoing investigations involving another faculty member. It's an ongoing situation but some Cal students are adamant about her return.

“Over three investigations, which looked into behavior that began in 2018 and continued through 2022, the university found del Valle had repeatedly harassed, stalked and retaliated against Joshua Clover, an English and Comparative Literature professor at UC Davis, and then violated orders not to contact him.”

That strike found its way to the 50-yard line of Cal's football game against USC. But for those in attendance and watching on the Pac-12 Network, it wasn't entirely clear what the protest was originally for.

But now it's out in the open and hopefully that situation is resolved soon.