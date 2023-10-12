USC football heads to South Bend on Saturday to take on Notre Dame in the 94th edition of this classic non-conference rivalry. Lincoln Riley provided the Zachariah Branch injury update at practice Thursday that USC fans were not hoping to hear. It looks like the Trojans' electric freshman receiver and return specialist has a ways to go to be ready for Notre Dame, per Connor Morrissette.

“Zachariah Branch is going to need to make some jumps to be ready for us,” Riley said. “He's not able to do everything yet.”

Unfortunately, Riley didn't elaborate on what Branch's injury is. USC football has played this one very close to the vest since Branch unexpectedly did not dress against Colorado in Week 5. He was inactive in Week 6 against Arizona, and he could miss a third straight game, when the Trojans really need him.

Notre Dame is definitely the best opponent USC has faced up to this point. Louisville exposed the Irish's vulnerability when it comes to containing speed in the open field in their upset victory last weekend. Notre Dame also isn't great on special teams, so this matchup projects very favorably for a player as explosive as Branch.

USC built its identity on speed, and Branch was a major part of that identity through the Trojans' first three games, particularly replacing the void left by Jordan Addison's departure. Branch's speed creates so many matchup problems for opposing defenses. He changes the way opponents have to play on the back end, which also opens up a lot of opportunities for USC's other elite receiving threats.

Branch has been a limited participant in practice this week, and Riley said he's made a lot of progress from last week. USC media members have seen him catching punts during the media viewing window at the beginning of practice but haven't been able to see how much else he's been able to do.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, Branch might be a long shot to play at Notre Dame. This is a major blow, as Branch is one of the keys to USC winning this game. The Irish are a three-point favorite at home, even though they have two losses and USC is undefeated.

Lincoln Riley doesn't disclose much information about USC injuries. It's unclear what Branch's injury is or how severe it is.