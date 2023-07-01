USC football has secured yet another 4-star recruit for the 2024 class, according to Hayes Fawcett. Lincoln Riley's latest signing is Braylon Conley from Humble, Texas. Conley chose the Trojans over Utah, Texas and Arkansas.

In total, he had 37 offers, but Southern California was Conley's first choice. “Like they say, this is the place to be. We’re about to do big things and shock the world,” Conley told On3.

He also said the main reason he chose Lincoln Riley and USC was “the relationship I have with the staff and the way it feels like a family up there. USC has much more to offer besides that they can compete for a national championship they can also set you up for so much success outside of football with all the resources there are in LA.”

Conley is also excited to play with Donte Williams, USC's former interim head coach and current cornerbacks coach. “He plans on using me strictly as a corner and taking full advantage of my length and ability to come up and hit,” Conley said. “I literally have no choice but to get better. USC will always keep an elite quarterback and elite receivers so going against that everyday should only make the games easier.”

Conley competes in track and field at Atascocita High School. As a junior, he ran a 51.39 400 meter and posted a 37'4″ triple jump as a sophomore.

This is USC football's 16th hard commit from the class of 2024. With this latest signing, USC has the No. 5 ranked recruiting class according to On3.