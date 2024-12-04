USC football may have suffered a big defensive loss in losing Trojans defensive coordinator Matt Entz to Fresno State. However, the Trojans scored a massive recruiting victory over Oregon and LSU on the same day.

Five-star defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart announced for USC on Wednesday, all during the December National Signing Day. The New Orleans native Stewart had the No. 1 ranked Ducks and in-state power LSU among his finalist. Ohio State also was in the mix, per Steve Wiltfong of On3.com.

So why did USC stand out above a very impressive short list of power conference programs? Two of which currently involved in the College Football Playoff race? Stewart told Wiltfong that “it was a lot of things out there” that persuaded his signing. But head coach Lincoln Riley sold him with his words.

“It’s opportunity. Coach Riley he told me a word transcendent: Be a trend setter and come over there and turn the program around,” Stewart said. “They have positive things with the program.”

Riley managed to coax Stewart into coming over, even despite dealing with his own coaching rumors. Riley had to address the rumbling of UCF pursuing him as he spoke about his '25 class.

USC defensive coach also won over 5-star DL over Oregon, LSU

Again, Stewart's decision comes off as one of the big stunners on National Signing Day. He's choosing the Trojans as they'll soon need to replace their defensive coordinator.

But turns out Entz wasn't necessarily needed to win over the imposing 6-foot-5, 270-pounder. Entz's defensive structure is one thing. But defensive line coach Eric Henderson played a pivotal role in landing Stewart's commitment.

“The new defense is now ranked No. 32. last year it was No. 131. That’s a big jump in improvement. There’s a lot of off-the-field activities I can take advantage of. Coach Henny, it’s a feeling you can’t explain and trusting God with your decision,” Stewart said.

“Coach Henny” happens to be the same man who coached Aaron Donald during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run of 2021. Now Stewart gets to line up for Henderson in L.A.

“Coach Henny does a great job with what he does. He’s got results and resume on his coaching,” Stewart added.

Speculation of Stewart choosing USC sparked during a recent visit. Stewart was on hand for the Trojans' 28-20 victory over Nebraska on Nov. 16.

He starred for Edna Karr High School in the Bayou. Stewart was even described as “Thanos” by his peers — because he destroys everything in front of him. USC fans will now hope Stewart will do more than snap his fingers and watch everything become dust. Fans of the Trojans will now hope the new 5-star addition Stewart obliterates everything in front of him as the future of the USC defensive trenches.