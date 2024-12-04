With the college football regular season ending, a lot of head coaching jobs are opening. Surprisingly, USC football head coach Lincoln Riley was linked to an opening. UCF reported inquired about his availability. It was a surprise, and the Golden Knights job came open when Gus Malzahn shocked everybody by leaving to be the offensive coordinator at Florida State. Then, on Wednesday, reports surfaced that UCF had inquired about possibly bringing in Riley.

However, the Trojans coach strongly refuted those conversations in any form, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.

‘Lincoln Riley was asked about being linked to other jobs. Riley shut down that possibility.'

“I’m a USC Trojan,” Riley said. “This is the only I want to be.”

It seems obvious that Riley wouldn't want to leave USC for UCF, which can be viewed as a downgrade in a number of different ways. Earlier on Wednesday, USC lost assistant Matt Entz, who became the new head coach at Fresno State after spending just one year in Southern California after a run as North Dakota State head coach.

Riley spent five years as head coach at Oklahoma, going 55-10 and with a 37-7 conference record. Then, he came to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton in 2022. However, USC went 11-3 in his first year, then 8-5 in 2023 and 6-6 in 2024 amid a massive disappointment in the Big Ten debut.

Still, Riley has a big contract tied to his name in Southern California, and the Big Ten compared to the Big 12 is a better conference in football.

UCF had a disappointing season, and Malzahn suddenly leaving for Florida State has the Golden Knights searching for answers. Moreover, Scott Frost, the former UCF and Nebraska coach, has been linked to the job, so it will be interesting to see what the program does to fill the void.

But, it sure seems like Lincoln Riley isn't even thinking about the UCF job or any other opening.