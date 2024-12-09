The transfer portal flood gates officially opened for college football Monday. USC football looks bound to dive and pluck from the portal waters.

Following a dismal 11th place finish in the Big 10 Conference, the Trojans need to get aggressive with their roster ahead of 2024-25. That's going to mean seeking out talent through the transfer portal if you're head coach Lincoln Riley.

There are already more than 550 names entering the portal on day one, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports. USC has already lost its share of talent — with quarterback Miller Moss and defensive lineman Bear Alexander leaving L.A. But there's talent out there USC can latch itself onto.

Time to dive into who the six top targets should be for the Trojans. Basing this off of pivotal position needs especially amid of graduations and other departures.

Darian Mensah, quarterback, Tulane

Mensah already looks like a potential power conference QB. He finished 2024 tossing 22 touchdowns, six interceptions and leading the Green Wave to an appearance in the American Athletic Conference title game.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder may have played collegiately in New Orleans. But he's a California native from San Luis Obispo. Yet that's not the only reason why Riley and USC should pursue.

Mensah brings the powerful arm and play extension that past Riley QBs have shown — a la 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Plus, USC has rolled with portal QBs as of late from Williams to Jayden Maiva. The latter, like Mensah, came from the Group of Five conference realm.

Adding Mensah can provide needed depth behind Maiva, plus prevent pressure from USC to play five-star signing Husan Longstreet right away.

Luke Baklenko, offensive tackle, Stanford

The towering tackle is already one to keep a close eye on if you're a USC fan.

For starters, the 6-foot-6, 305-pounder hails from nearby Thousand Oaks, California and starred for Oaks Christian. But furthermore, members of the USC staff are already following him on social media.

Baklenko earned five starts as a true freshman in 2023. He'd bring needed experience to the trenches. USC should already be familiar with the tackle as a former Pac-12 rival of the Trojans.

Micah Hudson, wide receiver, Texas Tech

USC may have signed three wide receivers to the 2025 class. But here's a talent from a favorite recruiting state for Riley to consider.

The Temple, Texas native looks like a prime fit as a slot wide receiver for Riley's Air Raid attack. Hudson would form a dangerous inside WR duo with Zachariah Branch if brought over.

USC never offered the five-star talent out of high school. Maybe Riley and USC can make up for lost time here and add a needed weapon.

Gavriel Lightfoot, defensive tackle, Fresno State

Lightfoot starred for Longstreet's high school alma mater Centennial High, yet somehow flew under the recruiting radar. He left the Bulldogs before former USC assistant Matt Entz took the head coaching job.

The 6-foot-3, 296-pounder emerged as a steady interior presence who filled running lanes. He not only collected 66 total tackles with 27 solo stops, but helped lead the Bulldogs to a third-place finish against the run among Mountain West Conference teams.

USC fell to 13th against the run in the Big 10. Lightfoot can help shore up the porous run defense if USC brings back a former Southern California prospect.

Eli Sanders, running back, New Mexico

Sanders got better in Albuquerque. Now he leaves New Mexico amid a coaching change, plus after delivering his first 1,000-yard season.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder racked up 1,063 yards and scored nine touchdowns for a Lobos team that was one win away from bowl eligibility.

Riley should know Sanders very well. Sanders first started his CFB journey at Iowa State during a time the USC coach led Oklahoma. And with USC only landing one RB signing on early signing day plus losing Quinten Joyner on Monday, The Oceanside, California native Sanders makes a lot of sense.

Keeshawn Silver, defensive tackle, Kentucky

USC is in the final four for this massive and powerful 6-foot-4, 335-pound former five star, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Silver would instantly become an even larger option inside to replace Alexander. The Wildcats' portal entry already has snatched 46 tackles and 23 solo stops in his career.

North Carolina became his first stop. Followed by UK and taking in Southeastern Conference football. He's got extensive power conference experience, plus a background in stuffing the run.