The USC Trojans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) hit the road to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten) Wednesday night. Below we will continue our College Basketball odds series with a USC-Nebraska prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the USC-Nebraska College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: USC-Nebraska Odds

USC: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Nebraska: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How to Watch USC vs. Nebraska

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC has won two of their last three games. They are coming off a loss against Wisconsin, but their two wins before that were very good. The Trojans were able to beat a ranked Illinois team on the road, and they handled a high-scoring Iowa team at home. In those two wins, USC put up 82, and 99 points. They scored just 69 in their loss. Still, there is a lot of reason for USC to be confident heading into this matchup. With the way they are playing, it would not be surprising to see the Trojans pull off another road win.

On the other side of things, Nebraska has really struggled. They have lost four straight games, and those were all conference games. Nebraska has now dropped to 2-5 in the Big Ten, and they desperately need a win. However, in those four losses, the Cornhuskers are allowing 88.75 points per game. Their defense has gotten significantly worse in conference play, and especially the last four games. USC has to take advantage of this. If the Trojans can put up some points here, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska is not playing good defense right now, but they have played well on the season as a whole. The Cornhuskers allowed 71.7 points per game in their first three conference games, and just 69.9 points per game on the season. Nebraska holds teams to the sixth-lowest field goal percentage in the Big Ten, and they do a pretty good job staying out of foul trouble. If Nebraska can get back to their solid defensive ways, they will be able to cover this spread.

For all of Nebraska's struggles, they have been dominant at home. Their one home loss this season was a three-point loss against Rutgers. Other than that, the Cornhuskers have won every other home game. They are 8-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska does a a much better job scoring at home this season, and that should be the case in this one. If the Cornhuskers can continue to be solid at home, they will win this game.

Brice Williams is the key for Nebraska. He scores 18.6 points per game, and shoots 48.1 percent from the field. Along with that, Williams has 15 or more points in six of his last 10 games. A couple of those games saw Williams put up 30+ points. He has shot the ball really well, and he is lights out from the free throw line. If Nebraska wants to end their losing streak, Brice Williams has to have a big game.

Final USC-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game, especially with how Nebraska has played this season. However, I do expect Nebraska to get back to winning in this game. I will take the Cornhuskers to cover the spread.

Final USC-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -5.5 (-110)