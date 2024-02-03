JuJu Watkins is not having the Caitlin Clark disrespect!

JuJu Watkins just made history for the USC women's basketball team in their 67-58 win over the Stanford Cardinal on Friday. Despite the attention she's getting, however, she's not going to disrespect Caitlin Clark or any of the top collegiate stars today.

Watkins dropped 51 on Stanford to set a new record for the most points in a single game in USC history. It's also the most points scored in the NCAA Women's basketball this season, so everyone's pretty hyped about it.

During her interview after the game, the broadcaster tried to dish out some Clark disrespect by saying “Caitlin Clark who?” after mentioning that no player has scored more in a game than Watkins this 2023-24 season. The USC rookie was not having it though, noting that she has nothing but respect for the Iowa women's basketball superstar.

"Caitlin Clark who?" "Ah nah don't do that. Don't do that. Much respect there" -JuJu Watkins after scoring 51, the most points so far this season. pic.twitter.com/GKjjHW7jfx — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) February 3, 2024

You got to love JuJu Watkins' response there and how she handled herself. Not only did she avoided falling into the obvious trap statement, but she also rejected the remarks politely and with nothing but smiles. The USC women's basketball team can definitely be proud of the youngster.

While Clark herself has yet to score 50 or more points this season, it's worth noting that she already has multiple 40-point games. Just a couple of weeks ago, she even exploded for 45 points in the Hawkeyes' 100-92 loss to Ohio State. As Watkins said, Clark deserves nothing but respect with everything she's doing not only for Iowa but for all of women's basketball and women's sports itself.