Caitlin Clark scored 3,424 career points and provided 10 assists, nearing Kelsey Plum's Division I scoring record.

Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark recently etched her name above Kelsey Mitchell's in the NCAA scoring record books, yet the star guard has remained grounded as she continues to climb the all-time top scoring list. Clark, after a dominating performance leading No. 3 Iowa to a 110-74 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday, highlighted her admiration for the icons of the game.

“I think the coolest thing is just the names that I get to be around,” Clark said, via Jay Cohen of the Associated Press. “Those are people that I grew up watching, especially Kelsey Plum, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Mitchell. Those are really, really great players.”

Ending the night with 3,424 points, Clark left the game to a large ovation with just over four minutes left. Plum, a standout at Washington from 2013-17, leads the Division I women's scoring chart with 3,527 points.

Clark's achievement came in a game where she demonstrated her all-around skill, scoring 35 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing six rebounds. Memorable assists included a swift pass to Hannah Stuelke for a fast-break layup and a slick setup for Sydney Affolter's backdoor layup.

“This was one that was definitely circled on my calendar, just because I know the amount of Iowa fans in the Chicago area,” Clark said. “So I was super excited to come here. I love this gym.”

The Hawkeyes, led by coach Lisa Bluder, recorded 28 assists with only five turnovers. They also held a 42-30 rebounding advantage over Northwestern. Meanwhile, the Wildcats struggled to keep pace. Northwestern's Melannie Daley put up 19 points, and Hailey Weaver added 13, but the team's efforts fell short.

“I think we did a better job of rebounding in the second half,” Bluder said. “I love 28 assists on five turnovers. Really good numbers there.”

Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes face Maryland on Saturday. Northwestern will play Wisconsin on Sunday.