Other highlights of the game, other than JuJu Watkin's record-setting performance, was a visit to the Trojans' locker room from actor Will Ferrell.

In an impressive performance that has become almost routine for her, USC women's basketball star freshman JuJu Watkins once again stole the spotlight during the Trojans' victory over Arizona on Monday, scoring 32 points to lead her team to an 81-64 win.

The game was not just another win for USC but also a historic night for Watkins, as she broke the school record for the most 30-point games in a single season—a record previously held by Cherie Nelson since the 1988-89 season. Watkins' ninth 30-point game has solidified her status not just as a star player for the Trojans but as one of the most formidable forces in college basketball nationwide.

USC's dominant performance, particularly in the third quarter, where they outscored Arizona 23-11, was instrumental in securing their fourth consecutive victory, pushing their season record to 18-4 and 8-4 in Pac-12 play. This victory places USC in a fourth-place tie with UCLA in the league standings.

Watkins hit only nine out of 23 field goals but was perfect from the free-throw line, sinking all 12 of her attempts. As the country's second-highest scorer, averaging 27.5 points per game, she also contributed seven rebounds and four assists over a game-leading 38 minutes.

“To be able to play on this platform gave us a lot of added energy,” Watkins said, per the Associated Press. “My teammates have trust in me which gives me a lot of confidence. I keep reminding myself to just play my game and it will take me very far.”

JuJu Watkins, USC prepared for postseason

This game also highlighted the depth of talent within the USC squad, with contributions from players like Kayla Padilla and Rayah Marshall, with 15 points and 12 points respectively. USC women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb praised Watkins' versatility and highlighted the team's collective effort, signaling a well-rounded team capable of making a deep run this season.

“JuJu is so spectacular, people are going to come with all different game plans,” Gottlieb said. “We showed she’s hard to stop from scoring, but we also have other players. We had contributions from everywhere.”

Watkins' record-setting night and USC's continued success this season have also captured the attention of celebrities and sports fans alike, with notable figures such as Will Ferrell and rapper Fabolous visiting the team after Monday's game.

As the regular season approaches its end, USC looks ahead to challenging matchups this week, including games against Oregon and Oregon State.