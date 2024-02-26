If Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is the biggest name in college basketball right now, then USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins is a very close second. Watkins, only a freshman, has been eclipsing various feats and setting records left and right. Just recently, she was given the prestigious honor of gracing the cover of SLAM magazine. Following that honor, Watkins was serenaded with a message from former USC Trojans greats such as Cheryl Miller, Cynthia Cooper, Tina Thompson and DeMar DeRozan.
From Cynthia Cooper to Watkins: “I want to congratulate you on being on the cover of SLAM magazine, such a special moment for you and the program. Good luck this season, continue to do you.”
From DeMar DeRozan to Watkins: “Well deserved, everything you're doing is incredible. Love watching it, it's an honor, keep inspiring the next generation of hoopers. You're doing your thing, it's an honor to watch, an honor to support you, congratulations again on the cover of SLAM magazine.”
From Cheryl Miller to Watkins: “Congratulations on being on the cover of SLAM magazine. Yet another accomplishment not only for yourself but for the program as well.”
From Tina Thomson to Watkins: “Just wanted to congratulate you on being on the cover of SLAM magazine, how awesome is that. What an amazing moment for you, the family and Women of Troy. Continue being you, humble, amazing, breaking records, you're doing and awesome job just showing up every night, so so proud of you. Good luck for the rest of the season, you guys continue to kill it, fight on!”
JuJu Watkins is arguably the best player in the country as a freshman. She's helped lead USC to a top ranking in the AP poll. She's been averaging 28.1 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots with splits of 42.1 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from the three-point line and 86.8 percent from the free-throw line.