ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AAC battle as USF faces Rice. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a USF-Rice prediction and pick.

USF-Rice Last Game – Matchup History

USF comes into the game sitting at 6-5, while also 4-3 in conference play. They have now won four of their last five games, and last time out they faced Tulas. The offense had a great day, as they scored 63 points on the way to a 63-30 victory. Meanwhile, Rice is 3-8 this year, while going 2-5 in conference play. They have lost four of their last five games, and last time they played UAB. They would fall 40-14.

Overall Series: This will be only the second meeting between these two teams. USF won the first match-up just last year, winning 42-29.

Here are the USF-Rice College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: USF-Rice Odds

USF: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

Rice: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch USF vs. Rice

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why USF Could Cover The Spread/Win

Byrum Brown had been the starting quarterback for USF. He has completed 78 of 132 passes for 836 yards and two touchdowns. He has also run for 269 yards and three touchdowns this year. Still, he has been out, and with Brown being out it has led to Bryce Archie leading the way. Archie has been solid this year, completing 129 of 220 passes for 1,452 yards and eight scores. Still, he has been intercepted eight times. Archie has also been sacked 16 times but does have two rushing touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Sean Atkins. Atkins has 62 receptions for 585 yards this year but just one touchdown. He also has a passing touchdown this year though. Meanwhile, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has been solid. He has 18 receptions for 238 yards but also has not scored. Keshaun Singleton has been solid as well, with 16 receptions for 280 yards and two scores. Finally, Michael Brown-Stephens has 22 receptions for 294 yards and three scores. In the running game, Kelley Joiner leads the way. He has 101 carries for 747 yards and 11 scores. Further, Nay'Quan Wright has 98 carries for 459 yards and six scores. Ta'Ron Keith also has seven rushing touchdowns this year.

USF is 100th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 119th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 95th against the run and sitting 129th against the pass. Mac Harris has led the way. He leads the team in tackles while having four sacks, a pass defended, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown. Meanwhile, De'Shawn Rucker has broken up five passes and forced a fumble. Finally, Brent Austin has nine pass breakups and two interceptions this year.

Why Rice Could Cover The Spread/Win

E.J. Warner has led the way for Rice this year. He has completed 245 of 397 passes on the year for 2,280 yards. He has 14 touchdown passes on the year but has also thrown 13 interceptions. Further, he has been sacked seven times this year. His top target has been Matt Sykes. He has 58 receptions on the year for 664 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kobie Campbell has 29 receptions on the year for 320 yards and a touchdown. Further, Braylen Walker has 21 receptions for 252 yards and a score this year.

Dean Connors has been great coming out of the backfield. He is tied for the lead on the team with 58 receptions on the year, going for 394 total yards with a touchdown. He has also been the top guy in the backfield. He has 142 rushes for 740 yards and nine touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Quinton Jackson has 43 runs for 235 yards but has not scored on the ground this year. Taji Atkins has two rushing touchdowns but has been out with an injury.

Rice has also struggled on defense this year. They are 73rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Further, they are 41st in opponent yards per game. Rice is 115th against the run while sitting ninth against the pass. Ty Morris has led the way. He leads the team in tackles while having four sacks. Meanwhile, Gabriel Taylor is second on the team in tackles, with three sacks, four pass breakups, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Finally, Sean Fresch has nine pass breakups and an interception this year.

Final USF-Rice Prediction & Pick

South Florida has been solid on offense this year. They are 43rd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 22nd in running yards per game, and 26th in yards per rush. Rice has been terrible against the run this year. Further, they are just 4-7 against the spread this year and have covered just once in their last four games. USF has covered in three of their last four games, and will again in this one.

Final USF-Rice Prediction & Pick: USF -5.5 (-110)