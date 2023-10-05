Christian Pulisic, the USMNT and AC Milan winger, faced a tough night as Milan played out a goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage clash, reported by GOAL. Pulisic, who had been in good form, found it challenging to make an impact against his former club, managing nearly 70 minutes on the pitch but failing to create significant scoring opportunities.

Pulisic wasn't the only American international on display; Yunus Musah, the rising star, also featured for Milan. Musah, making his first Champions League start for the Italian side, showcased his defensive prowess, contributing significantly in midfield. However, Milan struggled to break down Dortmund's defense, with Rafael Leao providing some moments of threat in attack.

Despite Milan's efforts, they couldn't secure the win, leading to a goalless draw. This result leaves Milan in a precarious position in Group F, with Newcastle's stunning victory against Paris Saint-Germain propelling them to the top spot. PSG, who earlier defeated Dortmund, holds the second position, while Milan is third and Dortmund sits at the bottom of the group.

The Group of Death has lived up to its name, setting the stage for intense battles in the upcoming matches. Milan will face PSG in a crucial encounter on October 25, aiming to climb back to the top. Dortmund, too, will look to bounce back as they take on Newcastle.

As the Champions League drama unfolds, Christian Pulisic, Musah, and their American compatriot Gio Reyna, who was an unused substitute, will soon shift their focus to international duty. The trio will join the USMNT for their upcoming friendlies against Germany and Ghana, offering them a chance to regroup and showcase their talents on the global stage. The football world eagerly anticipates their performances, both in domestic leagues and representing the United States, as these talented stars continue to make strides in the sport.