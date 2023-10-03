In a recent interview USMNT star Christian Pulisic made his stance on VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology abundantly clear, suggesting that the sport would be “better off” without it, reported by GOAL. Pulisic's comments come in the wake of a controversial weekend in the Premier League, which saw VAR decisions play a significant role in Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Pulisic's argument centers on the notion that VAR, despite its intentions, does not consistently deliver 100 percent accurate decisions. As a result, he believes it should be eliminated from the game altogether. “Eliminate it completely,” Pulisic urged. “I don't mind the Goal Line Technology at all; I think it's great in my opinion, but other than that, I know it's one of those things where if it goes for you, you love it. If it's against you, you hate it. But, just overall as a fan, I just think we're better off without it,” he added, as reported by Men In Blazers.

The Premier League found itself in hot water after a series of VAR-related controversies during the Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur clash. While the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) issued an apology to Liverpool, the team's manager, Jurgen Klopp, emphasized that apologies wouldn't change the results and could prove costly to teams.

Despite the outcry and frustrations surrounding VAR, it appears that the technology is here to stay, at least for the time being. As long as it remains part of the game, VAR-related controversies and discussions will continue to dominate headlines.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic is set to focus on his on-field performance as he gears up to face AC Milan on Wednesday, October 4, when Borussia Dortmund hosts the Italian giants in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League encounter. While Pulisic may wish for VAR's removal, for now, he will continue to navigate its presence in the sport, hoping for a more consistent and reliable system in the future.