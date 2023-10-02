In a moment that baffled football fans, USMNT star Christian Pulisic‘s father, Mark Pulisic, had an unexpectedly subdued reaction to his son's goal for AC Milan vs. Lazio, reported by GOAL. The incident occurred during Milan's 2-0 victory at San Siro, where Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for his team.

The USMNT star has been in scintillating form since his move from Chelsea to Milan, netting three goals and providing an assist in Serie A within just eight games. Despite Pulisic's impressive performance, his father's reaction stood out. While the entire stadium erupted in celebration, Mark Pulisic remained seated, displaying little emotion.

A fan captured the moment on video, showcasing Mark's unchanging demeanor before and after his son's goal. The clip quickly went viral, sparking curiosity and speculation among football enthusiasts.

Christian Pulisic's dad, Mark Pulisic, before & after his winning goal for AC Milan against Lazio 👀 (via @filoni_diletta) pic.twitter.com/Gs8IwjuRrS — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 1, 2023

Christian Pulisic's transition to Italian football has been remarkable, with the 25-year-old making an immediate impact. He scored his first two goals for Milan in his initial two matches and continued his contributions with an assist against Cagliari in the previous game.

Milan is set for a challenging fixture against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, where Pulisic will aim to extend his goal-scoring streak. Following their European encounter, Milan will face Genoa in Serie A before the international break.

While the internet buzzes with discussions about Mark Pulisic's restrained celebration, USMNT star Christian Pulisic remains focused on his performances, striving to contribute significantly to Milan's successes. Football fans around the world eagerly anticipate his continued exploits on the pitch.