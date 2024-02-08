In a recent AC Milan training session, Christian Pulisic, the star of the USMNT, showcased his playful yet skillful side by a cheeky nutmeg

In a recent AC Milan training session, Christian Pulisic, the star of the United States Men's National Team (USMNT), showcased his playful yet skillful side by executing a cheeky nutmeg on an unsuspecting teammate, reported by GOAL.

Since his move from Chelsea to San Siro in the summer of 2023, Pulisic has undergone a resurgence, rediscovering his confidence and spark on the pitch. This positive change is not only good news for AC Milan but also for the USMNT, as Pulisic's contributions continue to grow.

The American forward has been in stellar form, tallying seven goals and six assists for Milan this season. His impressive performances earned him the prestigious Serie A Player of the Month award for December, solidifying his status as a key player in the Rossoneri's plans with 29 appearances across all competitions.

Pulisic's work rate, coupled with his creative flair, has not gone unnoticed. The recent training ground nutmeg is just one example of how the 25-year-old is enjoying his football and bringing a positive atmosphere to the squad.

As Milan prepares to face Napoli in a crucial Serie A clash on Sunday, fans eagerly anticipate Pulisic's dynamic play. Following that, the team looks forward to a Europa League knockout round play-off against Rennes, where Pulisic's skills and confidence are expected to play a pivotal role.

With Christian Pulisic in high spirits and displaying both skill and camaraderie in training, AC Milan supporters have reason to believe that the team is poised for success in the upcoming fixtures.

