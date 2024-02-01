AC Milan has declared that USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah are untouchable as the summer transfer window approaches

AC Milan has declared that USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah are untouchable as the summer transfer window approaches, reported by GOAL. The Serie A giants, recognizing the impressive contributions of the American duo in their debut campaigns, have firmly ruled out any possibility of parting ways with them.

Pulisic and Musah made their move to Italy in 2023 and quickly became integral parts of AC Milan's squad. Pulisic, in particular, stood out by clinching the Serie A Player of the Month award for December, showcasing his impact on the pitch. Musah, on the other hand, has consistently delivered energetic performances in the midfield, earning praise for his contributions.

As the winter transfer window nears its conclusion, attention is already turning towards the summer of 2024. While uncertainties loom over Stefano Pioli's managerial future at AC Milan, the club is resolute in retaining key players, especially those brought in during Pioli's tenure. Pulisic and Musah are central to these plans, with AC Milan signaling their intent to keep the talented American pair.

Looking ahead, AC Milan's commitment to retaining Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah sends a strong message about the club's aspirations. However, the summer window is expected to bring some changes, and questions persist about the futures of other players. While Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tijjani Reijnders, Malick Thiaw, and Ismael Bennacer are expected to stay, others like Rafael Leao, Fikayo Tomori, and Mike Maignan may face challenges to remain if substantial offers come their way. AC Milan's stance on Pulisic and Musah sets a positive tone for the upcoming transfer period as the club aims to build on their promising performances.