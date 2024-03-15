Christian Pulisic, the USMNT sensation, has reached a significant milestone in his career with AC Milan, reported by GOAL. Pulisic's journey began at Borussia Dortmund in 2015, where he made a bold move from the United States to Germany. His standout performances for Dortmund caught the attention of top clubs, leading to his transfer to Chelsea in 2019.
During his time at Chelsea, Pulisic etched his name in history by playing a key role in the team's Champions League triumph in 2021. However, seeking new challenges, Pulisic made another bold move in 2023, joining AC Milan in Italy.
Since his arrival at Milan, the 25-year-old forward has been in superb form, achieving personal bests in the 2023-24 season. His recent goal against Slavia Prague in the Europa League round of 16 was his 11th of the season, matching his previous best from the 2019-20 campaign.
Notably, Pulisic's goal against Slavia Prague marked his 100th goal contribution in senior club competitions. This milestone underscores his impact and influence on the field throughout his career.
Following this achievement, Pulisic is eager to continue delivering for AC Milan. The team faces Verona in a Serie A clash, where Pulisic will aim to add to his goal tally. Additionally, he will shift his focus to international duty with the USMNT, preparing for the CONCACAF Nations League finals.
Christian Pulisic's remarkable journey from Dortmund to Chelsea and now to AC Milan highlights his talent and determination to succeed at the highest level of football. As he reaches this significant milestone, fans eagerly anticipate more memorable moments from the prolific forward.