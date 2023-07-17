AC Milan is on the verge of signing USMNT star Yunus Musah from Valencia, with the player agreeing to personal terms with the Italian club. Musah, who is eager to leave Spain, will join AC Milan if the two clubs can come to an agreement on the transfer fee, reported by goal.com.

AC Milan has identified Musah as a key target and is eager to bring him to San Siro to join fellow American Christian Pulisic. According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, the midfielder's contract details with Milan have already been settled, with a proposed deal worth €2 million per year.

The main hurdle in completing the transfer lies in the valuation of the player. Valencia is reportedly demanding €25 million ($28 million) for Musah, while AC Milan is reluctant to exceed €20 million ($22 million). Negotiations are ongoing, with Milan hoping to reach a compromise around the €18 million ($20 million) mark that would satisfy both parties. The Rossoneri is keen on the transfer and already agreed with Yunus Musah on personal terms.

Musah, who had previously been part of Arsenal's youth academy, holds an Italian passport, which means his arrival at AC Milan would not take up a non-EU spot in the squad. The 20-year-old midfielder spent four years at Valencia, making 108 senior appearances and scoring five goals.

Should the transfer go through, Yunus Musah will bid farewell to Spain and embark on a new chapter in his career with AC Milan. The move would further bolster Milan's midfield options and provide an exciting addition to their squad ahead of the upcoming season.