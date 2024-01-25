USMNT and AC Milan star Christian Pulisic is not just a force on the soccer field; he's been showcasing his golf skills

USMNT and AC Milan star Christian Pulisic is not just a force on the soccer field; he's been showcasing his golf skills with an impressive trick shot over his father, Mark Pulisic, reported by GOAL.

Known for his versatility in sports, the 25-year-old American forward has displayed his love for various games, having been spotted at NFL games in the past. Pulisic's athleticism extends beyond soccer, as evidenced by a video shared by former Borussia Dortmund teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, featuring Pulisic dunking a basketball.

Pulisic's passion for golf is no secret, with the player often seen enjoying time on the fairways. He has even credited golf legend Tiger Woods as his “biggest inspiration” during his formative years. In a recent trick shot, Pulisic demonstrated his finesse, chipping a golf ball over the head of his brave father, Mark.

The video captures the 25-year-old forward's soft hands in action as he executes the trick shot with precision. Despite his father standing in the line of fire, Mark Pulisic emerged unharmed as his son skillfully floated the shot over his head.

On the soccer front, Christian Pulisic has been enjoying a stellar season in Italy with AC Milan, contributing seven goals and six assists. His outstanding performances earned him the prestigious Serie A Player of the Month for December. As Pulisic gears up for the next challenge, with AC Milan hosting Bologna on Saturday, fans are not only anticipating his prowess on the pitch but also looking forward to more glimpses of his off-field sporting talents.