USMNT standout Tyler Adams, also a key player for Bournemouth, is celebrating a joyous moment as he and partner Sarah Schmidt welcome their first child, a baby boy, reported by GOAL. The 24-year-old midfielder took to social media to share the wonderful news on Wednesday.

Adams, who suffered an injury during his time with Leeds United last spring, had previously disclosed the impending arrival of his first child back in November. The injury cut short his 2022/23 campaign, and following Leeds' relegation, Adams made a move to Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

Congratulations to Tyler Adams and his partner Sarah on the birth of their son. Wishing all three lifetimes of love and health together. Feels like yesterday Tyler first swaggered into our studio as a 17-year-old and told us he wanted to captain the US at a World Cup…which he… pic.twitter.com/lAFis6EyDO — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) January 24, 2024

The current season has seen Adams make a lone appearance for the Cherries, featuring in a 2-0 triumph over Stoke City in the Carabao Cup in September. Unfortunately, during that match, the talented midfielder re-aggravated his injury, leading to an extended period on the sidelines. Subsequent to the setback, Adams underwent surgery and has been diligently working through rehabilitation.

In a remarkable turn of events, Adams, at the youthful age of 23, was appointed captain of the USMNT in November 2022, preceding the World Cup in Qatar. This made him the youngest player to lead a team in the prestigious competition, marking a historic moment for the talented midfielder. His captaincy also marked the youngest leadership of the US national team since 1950.

The timeline for Tyler Adams' return to action remains uncertain as he continues his recovery from the persistent injury. Bournemouth's next fixture is against Swansea in an FA Cup fourth-round clash on Thursday, and fans await updates on Adams' potential involvement. Meanwhile, the USMNT star and his partner are basking in the joy of welcoming their newborn son.