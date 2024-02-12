In a crucial clash between AC Milan and Napoli, USMNT star Christian Pulisic faced a challenging day on the pitch

Despite a promising start, Pulisic couldn't find the net, and it was Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao who combined for Milan's only goal securing a 1-0 victory.

The breakthrough for Milan came from the opposite flank as Theo Hernandez, the French left-back, made a trademark run to receive a pass from Leao. Hernandez calmly finished in the 25th minute, giving Milan the lead they needed.

Although Milan had additional opportunities, notably a chance for Leao in the 87th minute, they couldn't convert. Nevertheless, their defense held strong, ensuring the crucial 1-0 win. This victory is particularly significant for Milan as crosstown rivals Inter secured a 4-2 win, maintaining their lead in Serie A. AC Milan, currently eight points behind Inter with one more game played, aims to capitalize on any potential slip-ups from the league leaders in the race for the Scudetto.

Pulisic showcased glimpses of his skill early in the game, causing trouble for Napoli's Pasquale Mazzocchi in the opening minutes. However, he couldn't sustain the momentum, and Milan predominantly relied on Leao for their attacking plays.

Christian Pulisic's contributions were limited to 34 touches, with only four in the opposition box. His early shot was blocked, and a penalty appeal in the 77th minute went unanswered. Despite the challenges, Pulisic accepted the decisions without much protest.

AC Milan's attention now shifts to the Europa League campaign after exiting the Champions League with a third-place group stage finish. They face French side Rennes in the first leg of the Europa League knockout rounds on Thursday.