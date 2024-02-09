USMNT sensation Christian Pulisic, now donning the iconic red and black of AC Milan, may not be fluent in Italian just yet

USMNT sensation Christian Pulisic, now donning the iconic red and black of AC Milan, may not be fluent in Italian just yet, but he proudly asserts that he can “understand everything the coaches are saying” at the San Siro, reported by GOAL.

Having initially made waves with his move from Chelsea to the Serie A giants, Pulisic is no stranger to navigating new terrains. His soccer journey has seen him traverse from the United States to Germany's Borussia Dortmund while still a teenager and then on to the Premier League with Chelsea. Now, in 2023, the dynamic winger has once again embarked on a new chapter in Italy.

Despite language differences, Pulisic is eager to adapt both on and off the pitch. In a recent interview with GQ, he shared, “I’m doing my best, taking lessons. I can understand everything the coaches are saying!”

Pulisic has seamlessly integrated into Milan's squad, enjoying a stellar debut season that earned him the Serie A Player of the Month title for December. Reflecting on his immediate impact, he humbly stated, “It’s not something that’s going to happen—scoring, that is—every time you debut [with a new club]. It obviously helps a lot and gives you a lot of confidence.”

Looking ahead, Christian Pulisic's focus remains on the game. AC Milan, currently reveling in their star's contributions, is set to face Napoli in a Serie A clash on Sunday. Additionally, European action awaits as Rennes prepares to challenge them in the Europa League knockout round play-off encounter at the revered San Siro. Pulisic's journey continues, marked by determination, adaptation, and the pursuit of excellence in every match.