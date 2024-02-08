USMNT sensations Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah have stepped onto the fashion-forward pitch as they model AC Milan's newest kit

USMNT sensations Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah have stepped onto the fashion-forward pitch as they model AC Milan‘s newest kit, a collaborative effort with Los Angeles-based streetwear company PLEASURES, reported by GOAL. In a groundbreaking move, AC Milan, in conjunction with PUMA and PLEASURES, has unveiled its fourth kit, named “Out of the Shadows,” featuring a campaign concept that brings a unique aesthetic to the football world.

The kits, boasting two distinct colorways symbolizing the transition from dusk to dawn, are more than just a visual spectacle. They showcase reflective logos, marking an unprecedented addition to AC Milan's kit repertoire. Striker Olivier Giroud expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am excited to be wearing this great-looking kit on the pitch.”

Out of the shadows 🌗 Introducing the #ACMilan X @pumafootball X 𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 Fourth Kits pic.twitter.com/M6NyQzjS9F — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 8, 2024

With the innovative design and conceptual depth, AC Milan, PUMA, and PLEASURES have aimed to capture the essence of AC Milan's rich legacy and future aspirations. The collaboration stands as a testament to creativity and innovation within the football apparel landscape.

Milan is poised to debut the black version of the kit in a highly anticipated Serie A clash against Napoli, a significant fixture in the title race. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan will sport the alternate pristine version. The unique twist continues on February 18 against Monza, with players swapping kits – field players donning the pristine kit while the goalkeeper showcases the black strip.

The AC Milan women's team is also set to embrace this striking kit in their upcoming derby clash against Inter on February 17. As Milan gears up for Sunday's showdown against Napoli, currently holding the third spot in Serie A, the title race intensifies. With Inter leading at 57 points, Juventus at 53, and Milan at 49, the battle for the Scudetto promises excitement and competition until the final whistle.