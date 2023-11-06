AC Milan's former manager Arrigo Sacchi point fingers at the number of foreign players, specifically USMNT's Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah

AC Milan‘s recent struggles have led legendary former manager Arrigo Sacchi to point fingers at the number of foreign players, specifically USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, reported by GOAL. The duo made promising moves to Milan from Chelsea and Valencia, respectively, showing initial brilliance in Serie A. However, Milan's performance has declined, leading to a winless streak in their last four games and slipping to the bottom of their Champions League group.

Sacchi expressed his concerns, emphasizing that Milan's problems began with the excessive signings of foreign players. He believes that players from abroad often struggle to adapt to Italian football and the team's methods, leading to confusion on the field. The recent 1-0 defeat to Udinese prompted fans to voice their discontent, adding pressure on head coach Stefano Pioli.

Sacchi urged Pioli to foster “leadership” within the squad, particularly highlighting the need for Pulisic and Musah to elevate their game. The challenge lies in convincing the new arrivals to embrace the collective spirit of the team, a crucial aspect in Italian football.

While USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah displayed their talent in the early stages of the season, their ability to integrate into Milan's playing style is now under scrutiny. Milan's fans hope for a swift turnaround, but the duo must adapt quickly to salvage their debut campaign in Italy and contribute significantly to Milan's ambitions in both domestic and European competitions. Stay tuned as Milan seeks to address these challenges and regain their winning form under Pioli's guidance.