In a whirlwind of last-minute moves on deadline day, USMNT forward Duncan McGuire finalized his transfer to Blackburn Rovers, overcoming a collapsed deal and late interest from Sheffield Wednesday, reported by GOAL.

The dramatic turn of events saw McGuire's initial move from Orlando City to Blackburn face a sudden hiccup. Amidst his journey from the United States to England to finalize the details, the transfer took an unexpected turn. Reports surfaced suggesting a potential diversion to Sheffield Wednesday instead of Ewood Park after the initial deal fell through.

In a surprising twist, McGuire managed to secure the move to Blackburn just before the transfer window slammed shut. The 22-year-old forward, coming off an impressive season with 15 goals and three assists, marked his debut year in professional football. His goal-scoring prowess promises to be a significant boost for Blackburn as they aim to distance themselves from the relegation zone, currently holding an eight-point lead.

McGuire played a pivotal role in Orlando City's journey to the Major League Soccer playoffs last season, contributing to their advancement to the quarter-finals before succumbing to Columbus Crew. His standout performances earned him a nomination for the MLS Rookie of the Year award for 2023.

Looking ahead, Duncan McGuire might soon make his debut appearance for Blackburn Rovers, with a potential opportunity in the upcoming clash against Queen's Park Rangers scheduled for Saturday, February 3. As the deadline day dust settles, all eyes will be on McGuire as he embarks on this new chapter with his team in the English Championship.