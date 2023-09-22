Inter Miami‘s Lionel Messi will not feature in the upcoming MLS match against Orlando City, and his availability for the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday remains in doubt after he suffered an injury while on international duty, reported by GOAL.

Messi sustained the injury while representing Argentina in World Cup qualifying matches. After missing Inter Miami's recent 5-2 loss to Atlanta, he made a return to domestic action against Toronto but was forced to leave the match after just 37 minutes. His early substitution, along with that of his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba, raised concerns for the Inter Miami medical staff ahead of the impending clash with Orlando City.

Both Messi and Alba missed the team's training session on Friday. Manager Tata Martino confirmed that Messi will not be available for Sunday's game against Orlando City. Messi is currently dealing with a “scar” injury, and while Martino couldn't provide specific details about the injury, he expressed concern about its impact, stating, “It's bothersome. I don't know if it hurts. I can't really explain as it's more a medical topic. It's probable it bothers him (Messi) to the point, including mentally, that he isn't able to play freely.”

Messi has been in fine form since joining Inter Miami, scoring 11 goals in just 12 appearances and helping the team secure Leagues Cup glory earlier this summer. However, his availability for the U.S. Open Cup final against Houston on Wednesday remains uncertain. Martino has emphasized that neither Messi nor Alba will be involved in the final if they are not match-fit.

The next few days will be crucial in determining whether Lionel Messi can recover in time to feature in Inter Miami's quest for silverware in the U.S. Open Cup final scheduled for September 27.