The future of USMNT star Gio Reyna is uncertain following a devastating injury he sustained during the team's CONCACAF Nations League triumph, reported by goal.com. The talented playmaker impressed in the tournament, providing two assists to help secure a 2-0 lead for the United States against their rivals. However, Reyna was forced off at halftime due to an injury sustained from a tackle just before the break.

Interim USMNT boss B. J. Callaghan provided an update on Reyna's condition, revealing that it is a calf injury but without further details on its severity. A full evaluation is yet to be conducted, leaving the extent of the injury unknown. Despite not having specific information, Callaghan emphasized Reyna's desire to stay on the field and acknowledged the significance of his substitution.

While the timeline for Reyna's recovery remains uncertain, Callaghan expressed his pride in the young Borussia Dortmund midfielder's performance and his willingness to embrace defensive responsibilities. The interim boss highlighted Reyna's commitment to rising to the challenges presented by the USMNT.

Callaghan will continue to lead the team during their upcoming Gold Cup campaign, where they aim to defend yet another trophy. Following the tournament, the managerial reins will be handed back to Gregg Berhalter, who is returning to his role as the head coach.

The injury to Reyna is undoubtedly a blow for both the player and the USMNT, as they now face the prospect of navigating the Gold Cup without one of their key contributors. The extent of Reyna's absence and the impact on his future availability will be determined once a comprehensive evaluation of his injury is conducted.