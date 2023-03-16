Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Despite the US Men’s National Football Team’s strong 2022 World Cup run that ended in the Round of 16 following a 3-1 defeat to Netherlands, attacking midfielder Gio Reyna, who plays for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, was not content with his paltry role on the team. After all, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter revealed that he won’t be playing that big of a role despite playing for one of the most prestigious clubs in world football due to reported concerns regarding his training intensity (or lack thereof).

In the aftermath, Reyna faced plenty of criticisms regarding his character, which led to him having to clarify the situation in an Instagram post.

Now that three months have elapsed since the start of this drama, USMNT winger Christian Pulisic couldn’t help but roll his eyes towards what he believes to be such a “childish” spat between two grown adults. Speaking with Graham Hunter of ESPN, the Chelsea winger expressed his thoughts on the entire ordeal.

“Everything that happened with Gregg, first of all, has been handled in an extremely childish manner. I think we’ve seen what’s been going on. I think it’s childish, it’s youth soccer, people complaining about playing time,” Pulisic said.

It would be one thing if the drama ended with Gio Reyna’s tell-all Instagram post. However, shortly thereafter, Reyna’s mother Danielle made the tactical decision to leak 32-year old information about Berhalter’s past transgressions, which cast such a dark cloud over the USMNT.

As a result, Gregg Berhalter’s standing with the USMNT remains in flux; while he remains one of the candidates for the vacant coaching job (Berhalter’s contract with the team has run out), it’s quite unclear if they will choose to bring him back. That is an unfortunate truth that made Christian Pulisic feel sympathy for Berhalter.

Still, Pulisic made it clear that he would give it his all regardless of whoever becomes the next USMNT head coach.

“I don’t want to go too far into that, but I think Gregg has been extremely unfortunate to get into the position he is in now,” Pulisic added. “I’m not here to appoint the next manager — it’s not my job — and whoever it is I’m going to play and give it 100%.”

Some sort of resolution may come soon, with USMNT returning to action with CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador coming on March 24 and 27, respectively.