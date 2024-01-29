USMNT star Gio Reyna may have bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund as he made a cameo appearance in a crucial 3-1 victory over Bochum

The action-packed Bundesliga match saw Dortmund quickly take the lead with Niclas Fullkrug converting a penalty in just six minutes.

However, a moment of misfortune struck Dortmund just before halftime when a communication lapse between Alexander Kobel and Nico Schlotterbeck resulted in an own goal, leveling the score. Fullkrug redeemed the team in the 72nd minute with a headed goal from a Marcel Sabitzer cross, securing a 2-1 lead. To seal the victory, Fullkrug completed his hat-trick by converting another penalty in the final moments.

This win propelled Dortmund to fourth place in the Bundesliga standings, intensifying their pursuit of a coveted Champions League spot. While the title may seem out of reach, sitting 13 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, and 11 points behind Bayern Munich, Dortmund remains focused on securing a top-four finish amid stiff competition from RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gio Reyna entered the match as a substitute in the 66th minute, replacing Youssoufa Moukoko. Despite Dortmund's attacking efforts, including a blocked shot that almost resulted in a goal, Reyna's playing time has been limited, especially with the arrival of Jadon Sancho.

The American youngster has been at the center of transfer speculations for weeks, and with the January transfer window approaching its conclusion, Reyna's future remains uncertain. Borussia Dortmund's next challenge is against Heidenheim in Matchday 20 of the Bundesliga season. As the transfer window deadline looms, fans eagerly await updates on Reyna's status, keeping a watchful eye on potential developments in the coming days.