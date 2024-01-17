The future of USMNT star Gio Reyna is in the spotlight as Borussia Dortmund considers both loan and permanent deals for the midfielder

The future of USMNT star Gio Reyna is in the spotlight as Borussia Dortmund considers both loan and permanent deals for the talented midfielder, reported by GOAL. Reyna, who has fallen out of favor at Dortmund this season, is eager for a fresh start, prompting the club to explore various transfer options, including permanent deals in the range of €15-20 million (£12-17 million/$16-21 million).

Amid his limited playing time, Reyna has been offered to several European clubs, creating a buzz in the transfer market. Marseille, Sevilla, and Real Sociedad have been previously linked as potential destinations, and recent reports suggest that clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and Benfica could also be in contention. Jorge Mendes, Reyna's agent, holds strong connections with these clubs, adding intrigue to the transfer saga.

Dortmund's sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, acknowledged Reyna's challenging season, urging the midfielder to elevate his performances. Despite being part of the squad for the upcoming match against Koln, Reyna's prospects at Dortmund have been impacted by the loan arrival of former star Jadon Sancho, who quickly made an impact with an assist in his return.

What's next for USMNT star Gio Reyna?

As the transfer race intensifies, Gio Reyna's desire for regular playing time may lead to his departure from Dortmund. With potential suitors lining up, the midfielder's next destination remains uncertain, making this transfer saga one to watch in the coming weeks. Football enthusiasts await developments to see where Gio Reyna will continue his career and strive for a resurgence on the pitch.